WITHIN TEMPTATION To Release "A Fool's Parade" Single In April; SHARON DEN ADEL Shoots Music Video In Ukraine (Photos)

Dutch metallers, Within Temptation, will release their new single, "'A Fool's Parade" (feat. Alex Yarmak), on April 5.

For the single's video, which "highlights themes such as the condemnation of lies, Russia's pretence regarding the war, and its crimes and intentions", frontwoman Sharon den Adel traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine to shoot the clip with Ukrainian video director, Indy Hait.

A message states: "We are extremely grateful for this experience, the warm welcome and all the people who’ve played a part in this. You are all amazing and of great inspiration to us. This trip is an experience that we will never forget. Thank you, stay strong and see you again soon." ❤️

Pre-save the new single here, and check out some photos from the video shoot, below: