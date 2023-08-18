WITHIN TEMPTATION To Release Bleed Out Album In October; Title Track Visualizer Streaming

Within Temptation, the renowned Dutch symphonic metal band, are set to captivate fans with their eighth studio album, Bleed Out, on October 20, released via their own label Force Music Recordings. Find a visualizer for the title track below, and stream the single here

Bleed Out signifies a bold leap forward for the band. From contemporary, hard-hitting, and djenty riffs to soaring melodies displaying their symphonic roots, Within Temptation have created a sonic journey that fuses diverse musical styles and thought-provoking themes. This is an album that is as epic as it is unflinchingly outspoken, and now more than ever, this is a band who isn't afraid to make a stand on issues the members care about.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Within Temptation have shifted their focus from writing about personal emotions and societal subjects to tackling global injustices and reflecting the tumultuous state of the world in a way that other artists seem unable or unwilling to do.

Vocalist Sharon den Adel states, "The war in Ukraine has influenced us a lot. As artists we are inspired by the world, and we have this platform. We are storytellers, and I think as human beings, these are things we should be talking about."

Whilst songs such as "Wireless" and "We Go To War" examine the authoritarian aggression on display in Ukraine and other warzones, the title track itself addresses the plight of women fighting for their rights in Iran after the murder of Mahsa Amini.

den Adel explains, "I lived in Yemen when I was a kid. My parents lived in several countries in the Middle East, and I've visited them a lot when they were there. It's a different world. Due to my time there, I feel connected to that part of the world. I've been so incredibly impressed by the bravery of the young women there who've been burning their scarves knowing they were going to be thrown in prison or worse — it's heartbreaking."

The album also grapples with the complex issues around a woman's right to choose in recent single "Don't Pray For Me" and throughout, this impassioned and political focus is reflected in the intensity and heaviness of the music. Embracing a new era of musical exploration and lyrical depth, Within Temptation have pushed boundaries and showcased their artistic evolution, delivering a fist-in-the-air proclamation of both their moral convictions and their fearless approach to music.

Imbued with a vast dynamic range that plumbs the full depth of symphonic heaviosity, Bleed Out is as exuberantly heavy as it is politically profound.

Bleed Out will be released in multiple physical formats and across all streaming via Within Temptation's own label Force Music Recordings in a joint venture with Bertus Distribution for worldwide distribution and Amped Distribution for the U.S. and Canada.

For further details, and to pre-order the album, head here.

Tracklisting:

"We Go To War"

"Bleed Out"

"Wireless"

"Worth Dying For"

"Ritual"

"Cyanide Love"

"The Purge"

"Don't Pray For Me"

"Shed My Skin" (feat. Annisokay)

"Unbroken"

"Entertain You"

"Bleed Out" visualizer: