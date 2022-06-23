WITHIN TEMPTATION To Release "Don't Pray For Me" Single In July

Legendary leaders of dark anthemic music, Within Temptation, have announced the release of their new single, "Don't Pray For Me", on July 8. Pre-save the song now and win access to a Within Temptation show of your own choice: wt.lnk.to/dpfm

After a very busy summer festival season, Within Temptation will embark on an American stadium tour with the legendary Iron Maiden, appearing as their special guests during the second leg of the tour, taking them to the biggest stages across America in October 2022.

Dates supporting Iron Maiden are as follows:

October

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre

12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre

15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

17 - Worcester, MA - Dcu Center

19 - Belmont Park, NY - Ubs Arena

21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Within Temptation will also perform a few exclusive North American headline dates on off-dates from the Maiden tour. Dates below:

October

4 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

8 - The Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

13 - M-Telus - Montreal, QC