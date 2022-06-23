WITHIN TEMPTATION To Release "Don't Pray For Me" Single In July
June 23, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Legendary leaders of dark anthemic music, Within Temptation, have announced the release of their new single, "Don't Pray For Me", on July 8. Pre-save the song now and win access to a Within Temptation show of your own choice: wt.lnk.to/dpfm
After a very busy summer festival season, Within Temptation will embark on an American stadium tour with the legendary Iron Maiden, appearing as their special guests during the second leg of the tour, taking them to the biggest stages across America in October 2022.
Dates supporting Iron Maiden are as follows:
October
3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre
12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre
15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
17 - Worcester, MA - Dcu Center
19 - Belmont Park, NY - Ubs Arena
21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Within Temptation will also perform a few exclusive North American headline dates on off-dates from the Maiden tour. Dates below:
October
4 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN
8 - The Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH
13 - M-Telus - Montreal, QC