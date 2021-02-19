WITHIN TEMPTATION Vocalist SHARON DEN ADEL Talks Writing New Songs - "We Had Some Moments During This Pandemic; We Went To Sweden To Record Some Stuff"

Within Temptation vocalist Sharon Den Adel is featured in a new interview with Brazil's Wikimetal discussing the release of the band's new single, "The Purge", as well as plans for new music. Check out the interview below.

Sharon: "For us, normally, we take a few years between albums, but this time we had already the plan to release a single that we wanted to write in the moment and feel, like, 'Okay, this is a song that matters now or that inspires us...'; the topic, and also the sounds that we like at the moment, and that's really working for us. So there's not a complete album yet. We're writing while we speak. We go along without an album planned yet, or recorded. We had some moments during this whole pandemic that we were able to travel a little bit, so we went to Sweden to record some stuff. And our producer also came here (Netherlands) to be with us, so we could continue working. That's how 'The Purge' came together; it was written during the pandemic, where 'Entertain You' was actually written just before everything started."

Within Temptation have released a music video for their recently released single, "The Purge". The single is available at all platforms. Listen here, and watch the new video below.

"'The Purge' revolves around self-reflection and a search for redemption," singer Sharon den Adel states. "No one gets through life without scars or without inflicting them on others, and there will always be moments in your life you start questioning your choices. You start realizing you've made mistakes, causing harm to not only others, but also to yourself. To confess, to acknowledge, and to accept these mistakes can be a very painful process and unescapable when the burden becomes too heavy."

"The Purge" follows "Entertain You," which was released this spring and kicked off a series of digital releases that are exceeding all expectations. "Entertain You" was the #1 Most Added Song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart with airplay on at least 40 radio stations in the US including Music Choice, SiriusXM/Octane, WZOR, and KQXR, and #5 in the Contraband Metal Chart, and at #18 in the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart in USA.

(Photo - Set Vexy)