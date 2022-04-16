WITHIN TEMPTATION Vocalist SHARON DEN ADEL - "We've Started Writing New Songs; Hopefully We'll Have A New Album Next Year"

Greece's RockOverdose recently spoke with Within Temptation vocalist Sharon den Adel, who discussed the band's latest album, Resist (2019), the band's 20+ year career, her project My Intigo, and more.

On Within Temptation's evolution

Sharon: "For us it's very important to stay who we are, but also to evolve and make a new version of ourselves that fits the year we’re bringing out a new album. So we do want to sound updated, so we have to go along with new styles, new sounds and everything but it’s also important to make something that we really love, something that we feel we like it. We like to evolve because gives us the inspiration to make new music out."

On writing new music

Sharon: "We’ve just started writing new songs again, we had two sessions. There’re a lot of nice and new music coming up, they need to develop a few more before we can release them, of course, it takes time, but there’re a lot of new things which are very interesting for the future so hopefully we’ll have a new album next year."

After a very busy summer festival season, the band will embark on an American stadium tour with the legendary Iron Maiden, appearing as their special guests during the second leg of the tour, taking them to the biggest stages across America in October 2022.

Sharon Den Adel comments: "After a few quiet years, we hope that our shows in 2022 will take place, with the icing on the cake: a tour with Iron Maiden! We have all been huge fans of the band for so long and there is no bigger compliment than being invited as a special guest for their tour. We can’t wait!”

Dates supporting Iron Maiden are as follows:

October

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre

12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre

15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

17 - Worcester, MA - Dcu Center

19 - Belmont Park, NY - Ubs Arena

21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena