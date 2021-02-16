WITHIN THE RUINS Issue Intimate Making Of Black Heart Videos

Progressive deathcore unit Within The Ruins recently launched a collection of videos detailing the creation of their latest full-length, Black Heart, released late last year via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music.

Savage, unrelenting, and hyper-focused, Black Heart hammers home ten songs of sheer terror with an unforgiving mandate to destroy. Combining the breakneck precision of classic slabs like Invade and Elite with the unrestrained raw aggression of Halfway Human, the recorde merges from the most extended space between records with remarkable urgency and energy.

Head to the Within The Ruins YouTube page where the band revisits the Black Heart recording process, offers a breakdown of singles "Deliverance" and "Devil In Me," and takes an Instagram deep-dive discussing various posts and the stories behind them.

Black Heart is available on CD, LP, and digital formats. For order options, head here.

"Black Heart" video:

"Deliverance" video:

Lineup:

Joe Cocchi - guitars

Kevin McGuill - drums

Paolo Galang - bass, vocals

Steve Tinnon - vocals

(Photo - Chris Klumpp)