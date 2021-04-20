WIZARDTHRONE Feat. ALESTORM, GLORYHAMMER, NEKROGOBLIKON, AETHER REALM Members Release “Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia” Single And Video; Hypercube Necrodimensions Album Out In July

Wizardthrone is an otherworldly extreme Wizard metal force of cosmic dimensions.

Behold! Arise! Vast distances from Earth’s dimension, in a galaxy millions of light-years away, the Wizardthrone resurges! Traversing vivid sci-fi multiverses in the spirit of H.P. Lovecraft via comprehensively established technical death, power and symphonic black metal, Hypercube Necrodimensions (out July 16 via Napalm Records) is a bombastic journey through hyperspace and otherworldly realities. Featuring members of Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Aether Realm, Forlorn Citadel, Nekrogoblikon and more, the musical brilliance of Wizardthrone is absolutely undeniable.

Today, the powerhouse has released the first single and video from Hypercube Necrodimensions. With orchestral, rich and dramatic production, Wizardthrone sets the stage with “Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia”, pulling the listener into the vibrant multiverse of Hypercube Necrodimensions. Spectacular melodic death riffs meet dynamic synth-lines and airtight blast beats – only a glimpse of what can be expected from the triumphant full-length album.

Watch the music video for “Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia” below.

Wizardthrone’s guitarist/songwriter M. Archistrategos Barber says: “After months of ceaseless work behind closed doors and against overwhelming odds we're proud to finally unleash 'Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia'! This is just a taste of our debut full-length record, Hypercube Necrodimensions - a multifaceted and unpredictable tour de force through the entire universe of heavy metal and beyond. Bear witness to the birth of extreme Wizard metal!”

Featuring guest appearances from Aleksi Munter (Swallow The Sun, Insomnium), Florian Magnus Maier (Dark Fortress, Aldaloid ) and Evan Berry (Wilderun), Hypercube Microdimensions is a spectacular display of Wizardthrone’s musical finesse, constantly pushing the boundaries of heavy metal and thus offering a one-of-a-kind extreme wizard metal listening experience.

Hypercube Necrodimensions will be available on digipack CD bundled with an exclusive shirt and as a black gatefold LP, as well as marbled curacao/green vinyl (limited to 300) and as a digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Black Hole Quantum Thermodynamics"

"Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia"

"Incantation Of The Red Order"

"Forbidden Equations Deep Within The Epimethean Wasteland"

"The Coalescence Of Nine Stars In The System Once Known As Markarian-231"

"Of Tesseractual Gateways And The Grand Duplicity Of Xhul"

"Hypercube Necrodimensions"

"Beyond The Wizardthrone (Cryptopharmalogical Revelations Of The Riemann Zeta Function)"

"Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia" video:

Wizardthrone is:

V. Morbistopheles Jones // Vincent "Jake" Jones (Aether Realm) - Bass/Lead Vocals

M. Archistrategos Barber // Mike Barber (Gloryhammer, Deathcode Society) - Guitar/Vocals

M. Xaviculus Bell // Matthew Bell (Forlorn Citadel) - Guitar

C. Hyperiax Bowes // Chris Bowes (Alestorm) - Keys/Narration

E. Wizardthrone Brown // Eric Brown (Nekrogoblikon, Vale Of Pnath) - Drums

(Photo Credit: Triumph 3 Obliterator-XXT, Tina Korhonen, Randy Edwards, Ann-Marie Bell, Bryce Chapman)