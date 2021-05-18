WIZARDTHRONE Feat. ALESTORM, GLORYHAMMER, NEKROGOBLIKON, AETHER REALM Members Release Lyric Video For New Single "Forbidden Equations Deep Within The Epimethean Wasteland"

Featuring members of Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Aether Realm, Forlorn Citadel, Nekrogoblikon and more, international supergroup Wizardthrone recently announced their debut album, Hypercube Necrodimensions, out July 16 via Napalm Records. Today, the blistering group have launched their new, second single, “Forbidden Equations Deep Within The Epimethean Wasteland”, along with a lyric video.

On “Forbidden Equations Deep Within The Epimethean Wasteland”, rich horn compositions meet power metal arrangements, topped with multi-layered synths. Wizardthrone truly mirror the sonic soundscape of their album, Hypercube Necrodimensions - a spacey, otherworldly dimension light-years away from Earth in the depths of the Epimethean wasteland. This is an intergalactic journey you’d better buckle up for.

Keyboard wizard extraordinaire C. Hyperiax Bowes declares: "With this track, we voyage deep within the crystalline mists of Epimetheus to unlock the horrific transcendental elucidation of the cosmos. However, such arcane knowledge comes at a terrible price. Keen students of the necrosophic arts will recognize the influence of visionary masters Bal-Sagoth, alongside enigmatic proto-wizard metal pioneers Emperor, upon this particular piece. Eternal supplications to Xhul and his immortal heralds!"

Featuring guest appearances from Aleksi Munter (Swallow The Sun, Insomnium), Florian Magnus Maier (Dark Fortress, Aldaloid ) and Evan Berry (Wilderun), Hypercube Microdimensions is a spectacular display of Wizardthrone’s musical finesse, constantly pushing the boundaries of heavy metal and thus offering a one-of-a-kind extreme wizard metal listening experience.

Hypercube Necrodimensions will be available on digipack CD bundled with an exclusive shirt and as a black gatefold LP, as well as marbled curacao/green vinyl (limited to 300) and as a digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Black Hole Quantum Thermodynamics"

"Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia"

"Incantation Of The Red Order"

"Forbidden Equations Deep Within The Epimethean Wasteland"

"The Coalescence Of Nine Stars In The System Once Known As Markarian-231"

"Of Tesseractual Gateways And The Grand Duplicity Of Xhul"

"Hypercube Necrodimensions"

"Beyond The Wizardthrone (Cryptopharmalogical Revelations Of The Riemann Zeta Function)"

"Frozen Winds Of Thyraxia" video:

Wizardthrone is:

V. Morbistopheles Jones // Vincent "Jake" Jones (Aether Realm) - Bass/Lead Vocals

M. Archistrategos Barber // Mike Barber (Gloryhammer, Deathcode Society) - Guitar/Vocals

M. Xaviculus Bell // Matthew Bell (Forlorn Citadel) - Guitar

C. Hyperiax Bowes // Chris Bowes (Alestorm) - Keys/Narration

E. Wizardthrone Brown // Eric Brown (Nekrogoblikon, Vale Of Pnath) - Drums

(Photo Credit: Triumph 3 Obliterator-XXT, Tina Korhonen, Randy Edwards, Ann-Marie Bell, Bryce Chapman)