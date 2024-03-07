WOLFGANG VAN HALEN And Family Donate $100,000 To Help Music Programs In Schools

Wolfgang Van Halen and the Van Halen family have made a $100,000 donation to the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation to benefit music programs in schools. The financial contribution kickstarts the nonprofit’s “Adopt a School” campaign, reports Spencer Kaufman of Consequence Heavy.

The donation will be spread amongst 100 schools across the country, with each school receiving $1,000 toward its music program.

“Music has been a huge part of my life, and it is our family’s great pleasure to help support music education programs and bring the gift of music to students across the country,” said Wolfgang. “Music education has proven to be a huge contributor toward a student’s success in school and in life.”

Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation CEO Tricia Williams added, “Our mission is to make sure there is an instrument in the hands of every student who needs and wants one. By increasing schools’ inventories of quality, playable instruments, music teachers will have the tools they need to deliver a quality music education to students who want to learn.”

In live news, Mamomth WVH - the band led by Wolfgang Van Halen - will perform next on March 28th in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena when they open for Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. Their complete tour schedule can be found here.