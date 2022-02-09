WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Breaks Down VAN HALEN's A Different Kind Of Truth Album Track-By-Track - "I'm Proud Of What We Put Into It"

In a new feature from Ultimate Classic Rock, Wolfgang Van Halen breaks down Van Halen's 2012 album, A Different Kind Of Truth, track-by-track. An excerpt is available below.

Wolfgang: "I think it's very impressive that Van Halen was able to do that in 2012. I don't think people understand how much of an effort it was that we were actually able to record an album. It took us a while, and we worked really hard on it. It was a fun experience and a fun experiment that I think we were grateful to be able to pull off. It was pretty crazy. I'm proud of what I put into it and what we were able to achieve."

A Different Kind of Truth was Van Halen's first studio album since 1998's Van Halen III, as well as their only studio album recorded without bassist Michael Anthony, where he was replaced by Wolfgang.

"Tattoo"

Wolfgang: "That was a song I didn't think should be at the beginning or the first (single) released. It’s still a great song. I was really happy with it. It was an old demo called 'Down In Flames' (from 1977) that had a really cool riff. It happened twice as much on the original demo. We spread it out a little to make some space for the solo, that weave thing Dad does in the beginning. I thought it was fun. I think Dave's lyrics are super-quirky on that and really fun. But as an opener or first single, I wasn't into that. I fought for 'She's The Woman' to be the first single. It's not a comment on the quality of the song 'TattooÄ' in any way. It was a little different in comparison to the rest of the album. People are so cynical and reactive these days with social media that I think when they get that (song), that's their first impression and they think the rest of the album's gonna be like that. And that wasn't the case with that."

"She's the Woman"

Wolfgang: "'She's the Woman', to me, was the most classic, like, straight-from-the-demo-era (1976) that it got. The original bridge in that was used in the original song 'Mean Street'. At the time it was a song called 'Voodoo Queen' ... so we ended up coming up with our own thing for 'She's The Woman'. I think it was cool the way Dad soloed around this new progression. It's almost a little bit proggy when you listen. It's a very interesting chord progression that he came up with. That song really epitomized the classic-era Van Halen party rock sort of vibe. I was really happy, really proud with that song."

