WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Joins GUNS N' ROSES On Stage In Florida For "Paradise City"; Fan-Filmed Video

On Saturday, October 2nd, Mammoth WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen joined Guns N' Roses on stage at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida to perform "Paradise City" from Appetite For Destruction. Fan-filmed video has since surfaced online and can be seen below.

The concert was the second last show of Guns N' Roses' 2021 U.S. tour, which kicked off July 31st in Hershey, Pennsylvania, with Mammoth WVH as the opening band.