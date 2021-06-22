WOLFGANG VAN HALEN – MAMMOTH WVH Debut Hits #1 On U.S. Top Rock Albums Chart

Mammoth WVH, the solo outfit of Wolfgang Van Halen, has debuted at #1 on the U.S. Top Rock Albums chart and at #12 on the Billboard 200.

Wolfgang comments on the chart success: “I’m blown away and eternally grateful for the support you’ve all given me. This is absolutely crazy. Thank you”

“(Like seriously… a DEBUT ROCK album getting a top 15 placement on the Billboard Top 200 in 2021?! Absolutely insane. You are all incredible.)”

Guesting on 89 A Rádio Rock, Wolfgang Van Halen discussed the self-titled Mammoth WVH debut album, which is now available worldwide via EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group.

On Mammoth WVH making their touring debut on the upcoming Guns N' Roses trek

Wolfgang: "I'm very excited, very nervous. I guess that means I care about it very much. It's an hounour to be able to open for them and the live band, we're all very excited."

Tickets for the G'N'R tour are on sale at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

July

31 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

August

3 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

5 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

8 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

11 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome

13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing

Orders for Mammoth WVH in various configurations - including exclusive colour vinyl as well as limited autographed copies via the band’s online store - can be found here.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener “Mr. Ed” to the driving bass and drums on album closer “Stone”, Mammoth WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like “Resolve”, “The Big Picture”, and “Think It Over” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is.

"Mr. Ed"

"Horribly Right"

"Epiphany"

"Don’t Back Down"

"Resolve"

"You’ll Be The One"

"Mammoth"

"Circles"

"The Big Picture"

"Think It Over"

"You’re To Blame"

"Feel"

"Stone"

"Distance" (Bonus Track)

"Mammoth" lyric video:

"Feel" lyric video:

"Think It Over" lyric video:

"Don't Back Down" video:

"You're To Blame" lyric video:

"Distance":