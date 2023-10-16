WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Marries ANDRAIA ALLSOP In Los Angeles

Wolfgang Van Halen is married, reports Emily Strohm and Georgia Slater of People.

The son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli wed his fiancée, Andraia Allsop, surrounded by 90 guests at their home in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, October 15th.

"Our goal was just to bring all of our closest family and friends together," says Andraia. "The past few years, not only with the world, but also with personal tragedies, haven't been the easiest, but we wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only just for us to get married, but a celebration for the people we love."

The ceremony took place inside the couple's living room, a space where they could "have privacy and just have our moment together with everyone," says Andraia. The reception followed outside in the backyard with string lights and florals.

