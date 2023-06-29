WOLFGANG VAN HALEN, MAX CAVALERA, MIKE DeLEON Join PANTERA For "Walk" Performance In Portugal; Video

Pantera performed at the Evil Live festival in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday (June 28), and during their set the band were joined by Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH, Van Halen), Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Sepultura), and Mike DeLeon (Soulfly, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals) for a performance of "Walk". Check out fan-filmed video below:





Pantera's next show is tonight, June 29, at Resurrection Festival in Viveiro, Spain. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.