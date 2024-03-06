WOLFGANG VAN HALEN On DAVID LEE ROTH's Recent Rant - "I Seem To Have Been Born Into This VAN HALEN Drama That Has Come Way Before Me"; Audio

Back in January, Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, released a video in which he took a shot at Wolfgang Van Halen, suggesting Wolfgang had guests of Roth's thrown out of Van Halen shows.

In the clip, Roth first recounts a time Wolfgang had bouncers throw out women who he thought were groupies, but turned out to be the band’s accountants.

He states: “And what I don’t know is this kid, this schlemiel kid, has commandeered a couple of monkeys to go in back, behind my back, over to the side of the stage and throw out these two great dames that I invited to be my guests to the show. And he throws them out of the building. He’s teaching me a lesson. What this fucking kid doesn’t know, they’re carrying the paychecks for all 82 people on the road crew.”

Later, talking about a 2015 Van Halen show at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015, Dave says, “I’m about to launch into ‘Ice Cream Man’, and this fuckin’ kid, he commandeers two muscle monkeys, locates the one dame that is my guest; she’s off in the wings of the Hollywood Bowl. They find her, make her do the walk of shame past all the other guests, out into the parking lot and throw her out of the building! Wolfie Van Halen’s gonna teach me a lesson by throwing out what he thinks is my girlfriend. But guess what? Not only is this an accountant again, and not only is she carrying the paychecks for 82 of us on the road crew, but she’s carrying cash bonuses for everybody there. You may wanna pull over on this next one; you’re gonna pee your pants. Remember New York City? It’s the same fuckin lady!”

In a new interview with The Morning X With Barnes & Leslie, Wolfgang joins hosts Barnes and Leslie to discuss his famous Dad Eddie Van Halen, new Mammoth VH music, and what it's like to be a part of the Van Halen legacy.

Asked "what the hell is going on with the hatred from David Lee Roth," and why Roth is calling out Wolfgang "in such a vile fashion," Van Halen says, "I guess I'm honoured he even thinks about me as much as he seems too. I guess you have to take what he says with a grain of salt, considering he also said that he wrote 'Eruption' and came up with the Frankenstein strat (guitar). He said he wrote all the solos that Dad wrote. I guess that's all I can say. I seem to have been born into this VAN HALEN drama that has come way before me, and I guess now that my dad isn't here to be a target, I guess he went to the next best thing. I don't know."

Listen to the full interview below:

Mammoth WVH has rescheduled three dates on their Mammoth II Tour due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The dates impacted are Pittsburgh, PA on March 8, Charles Town, WV on March 9, and Albany, NY on March 10. All tickets will be honoured on their new dates.

Two new dates have also been announced with July 23 in Richmond, VA and July 24 in Northfield, OH. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on March 8. Information on VIP packages and tickets to all Mammoth shows can be found here.

Dates:

March

6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount ^

May

4 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *

5 - Portland, ME - Aura *

7 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen *

8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa *

10 - Cherokee, NC- Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *

12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live *

14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *

16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *

July

19 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre

21 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

23 - Richmond, VA - The National

24 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

^ Headline Show - Special Guest Nita Strauss

* Headline Show - Special Guest Interval