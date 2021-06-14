WOLFGANG VAN HALEN On MAMMOTH WVH Debut - "I've Never Been This Proud Of Anything In My Life"

The self-titled debut album from Mammoth WVH is now available worldwide via EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group. Wolfgang Van Halen talks up the album in a new interview with Steve Baltin for Forbes. An excerpt from the chat follows:

Baltin: When you go back and listen to this record as a complete work what do you take from it?

Van Halen: "I've never been this proud of anything in my life. I've never worked harder on anything in my life and I'm very proud I was able to pull this off and make a cohesive thing playing it all on my own."

Baltin: Do you hear a through line in this record?

Van Halen: "Yeah, there are certainly moments. That was what was so helpul about having my producer, Elvis Baskette. He kind of helped me because like you said when you're doing it you can't really see the forest from the trees. But having him there really helped me make sure I was going in the right direction. Yeah, I could definitely hear that thought process throughout the record. It's just really me wanting to be myself is the main thing."

Read the complete interview at Forbes.com.

Mammoth WVH will make their touring debut on the upcoming Guns N' Roses trek. Tickets are on sale at GunsNRoses.com.

Tour dates:

July

31 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*

August

3 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

5 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

8 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

11 - Fargo, ND - FargoDome

13 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

16 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium*

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena*

September

1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

4 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley^

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

16 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

18 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

26 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*

29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

October

2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena*

* New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing

Orders for Mammoth WVH in various configurations - including exclusive colour vinyl as well as limited autographed copies via the band’s online store - can be found here.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener “Mr. Ed” to the driving bass and drums on album closer “Stone”, Mammoth WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like “Resolve”, “The Big Picture”, and “Think It Over” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is.

"Mr. Ed"

"Horribly Right"

"Epiphany"

"Don’t Back Down"

"Resolve"

"You’ll Be The One"

"Mammoth"

"Circles"

"The Big Picture"

"Think It Over"

"You’re To Blame"

"Feel"

"Stone"

"Distance" (Bonus Track)

"Mammoth" lyric video:

"Feel" lyric video:

"Think It Over" lyric video:

"Don't Back Down" video:

"You're To Blame" lyric video:

"Distance":