WOLFGANG VAN HALEN On New MAMMOTH WVH Single "Like A Pastime" - ""People May Think It's Pretty Outwardly Directed, But This Song Is Fully Inward"

Mammoth WVH – the brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen - have released the new single, “Like A Pastime”, the second song on the upcoming sophomore album, slated for release on August 4 via BMG. The song is available via all digital service providers and anyone that pre-orders the album digitally will receive the track as an instant download. A lyric video for the new song can be seen below.

Wolfgang joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss “Like a Pastime”. He tells Apple Music about the subject matter of the track, what was different making his forthcoming album Mammoth II, wishing he could play the project for his Dad (Eddie Van Halen) and knowing he would be proud of him, following in his dad’s footsteps in more.

On “Like A Pastime”: "I feel like when people hear this song, they may think it's pretty outwardly directed, but this song is fully inward. I think it's at that voice in the back of your head that you just can't get rid of and you want to keep squashing down because it's trying to screw with you at every turn."

What was different making Mammoth II: "I think I came into this second one with a bit more confidence after being able to prove to myself that I could do it...and I think you can really hear it. I really experimented a lot, even with that song. It sounds more mature than the first album. But yeah, overall I think it just has this kind of mature sort of vibe in comparison."

Wolfgang wishes he could play his new album for his father: "I know my dad would be super proud, he was so proud of everything on the first album. And I guess the thing I'm most bummed out about is that I know dad would love this album. I wish I could show it to him."

On following in his Dad's footsteps and deciding to pursue a career in music: "If there was one thing my dad forced me to do, and it wasn't even forcing, he just wanted to see if I could, is he put a couple magazines on a table and he was like, 'Do this with one hand, do this with another, and if you do that and you add your foot, you're playing 'Highway To Hell' by AC/DC.' And when he saw that I could do that, he was like, 'Yes!' And for my ninth birthday he got me a drum kit. And that was really all he ever did in terms of pushing me. I followed the path myself.

On recording at 5150 Studios: "I think, I mean with this studio, especially 5150, that it's so deeply rooted in my family history that it almost feels like a duty to be in here, to be making music. Not that I feel obligated, but that I feel like it's an honor to be here and I'm happy to further that legacy."

Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, the new album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette. Mammoth II is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. From the rocking opener “Right?” to the Beatles-esque fade on closer “Better Than You” Mammoth II showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like “Like A Pastime,” “Take A Bow” and “Waiting” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth WVH is.

“I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also give me a chance to branch out a bit. ‘Another Celebration At The End Of The World’ is definitely a song that showcases what people can expect from the new album. It is a high-energy rocker with some fun guitar moments on it. I also pushed myself vocally and it is a song I can’t wait to get out and play live. I can see it being a fixture in our live set moving forward,” explains Wolfgang Van Halen.

Mammoth II tracklisting:

"Right?"

"Like A Pastime"

"Another Celebration At The End Of The World"

"Miles Above Me"

"Take A Bow"

"Optimist"

"I’m Alright"

"Erase Me"

"Waiting"

"Better Than You"

"Like A Pastime" lyric video:

"Another Celebration At The End Of The World" video:

Tickets for all Mammoth WVH appearances can be found here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)