WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Pays Tribute To His Father EDDIE VAN HALEN On Third Anniversary Of His Death - "I Wish You Were Here"

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6th, 2020. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, has shared a tribute to his father via Instagram. Check it out below.

"It’s been three years and I still can’t believe it. No happy moment in my life goes by without a painful ache, knowing I can’t share it with you. I wish you were here. I love you, Pop."

Eddie Van Halen was hospitalized in 2019 after battling throat cancer over the previous five years, and his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli revealed his battle with lung cancer in an Instagram post shortly after his death. Van Halen died of a stroke on October 6, 2020, at the age of 65,

Total Guitar recently caught up with Wolfgang Van Halen to discuss the making of his new Mammoth WVH album, plans for his signature guitars, staying true to not including Van Halen songs in his live Mammoth WVH sets, and why there won't be any Eddie Van Halen tribute shows.

Following is an excerpt from the story:

Anyone hoping to hear Wolfgang engaging those classic sounds for covers of "Panama", "Hot For Teacher" and "On Fire" – as he did at the two Taylor Hawkins tribute shows – would be advised not to hold their breath. As sad as it may be for a lot of fans, Wolfgang sees little chance of a Van Halen reunion tribute show or tour to honour his father. It is what it is, he shrugs.

"Unfortunately, with the way Van Halen operates and has operated, I don’t think it’s possible. With Foo Fighters and what they pulled off with the Taylor Hawkins tributes, the whole organisation from the ground up is very rooted in not too much personnel. With Van Halen and all of the history behind it, there may be a bit too much of that to be put aside for what should happen. Personally, I feel like I got my closure when I played the Taylor Hawkins tributes, because – at least just for me – they were just as much about my dad as they were Taylor."

