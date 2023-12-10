WOLFGANG VAN HALEN - "Ran Into An Old Friend At The MAMMOTH WVH Show In Vegas Tonight..."

On December 8th, Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth VH performed at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas, NV. He shared a couple photos via social media featuring himself and bassist Michael Anthony, whom he replaced in Van Halen. Check out the post below.

Mammoth WVH - the brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen - recently announced headline tour dates for 2024 in support of their sophomore album Mammoth II.

The success of their first-ever headline run has resulted in two legs of the Mammoth II Tour 2024 across the United States. The first leg - scheduled for February 21 to March 10 - will mark the return of special guest Nita Strauss. That run will make stops in Kansas City, MO (February 23), Detroit, MI (February 28), Huntington, NY (March 6) among others before wrapping up in Albany, NY on March 10.

The second leg - scheduled for May 4 to May 17 - will welcome rockers Intervals as special guests to those dates. Those dates will start in Bethlehem, PA (May 4) and make stops in Norfolk, VA (May 8), Ft. Lauderdale, FL (May 12) and Nashville, TN (May 16) before wrapping up in Louisville, KY on May 17.

All headline shows go on-sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10 AM, local time. More information on VIP packages and tickets to all Mammoth shows can be found here.

“2023 has been an amazing year and 2024 is shaping up to be even busier. To be able to headline more shows with Nita Strauss and then having Intervals join us later is so exciting. I am honored that I get to return to that incredible Metallica stage as well as reunite with Dave Grohl and the guys in the Foo Fighters. I can’t wait to see everyone next year,” states Wolfgang Van Halen.

New dates:

February

21 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag ^

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall ^

March

1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s ^

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge ^

5 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place ^

6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount ^

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre ^

9 - Charles Town, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino ^

10 - Albany, NY - Empire Live ^

May

4 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *

5 - Portland, ME - Aura *

7 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen *

8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa *

10 - Cherokee, NC- Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *

12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live *

14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *

16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *

^ Headline Show - Special Guest Nita Strauss

* Headline Show - Special Guest Interval