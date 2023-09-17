WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Reflects On Joining VAN HALEN In 2006 - "It's What Has Led Me To Where I've Gone My Entire Life"
The Everblack Podcast caught up with Wolfgang Van Halen to discuss his new Mammoth WVH album, II, recording at the family studio 5150, opening for Metallica, being in Van Halen at a young age, and more. Check out the interview below.
On replacing bassist Miachel Anthony in Van Halen in 2006:
"I think it really forced me to mature very quickly at a young age. I think at 15, I couldn't be a regular 15-year-old. So in a certain way, I couldn't be a regular teenager anymore once that happened, and I experienced a lot of stuff, I think, that most kids that age wouldn't really normally experience. But, that's my story and I wouldn't take it back for anything. It's what has led me to where I've gone my entire life. It was a really important thing to be there and to support my dad, and that's all that was really on my mind. And being able to play with my family for that long is something I'll never forget."
Mammoth WVH recently announced a headline tour this fall to support Mammoth II. These dates come on the heels of the band’s successful European tour that saw them opening for Metallica, Alter Bridge, and Def Leppard/Motley Crüe.
The headline tour will kick off November 4 in Milwaukee, WI and run through December 9 when Mammoth returns home to Los Angeles. The headline run will make stops in Chicago, IL (November 9), Sayreville, NJ (November 17), Dallas TX (November 25) and Seattle, WA (December 3) to name a few. The headline dates will feature Nita Strauss as direct support. These dates also come as Mammoth picks up their spot opening for Metallica in the US for their previously announced dates on November 3 in St. Louis and November 10t in Detroit.
Tour dates:
November
4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection
13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
14 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre
19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
22 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom
25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s
28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
December
2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
