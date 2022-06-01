WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Speaks Out On Autopsy: The Last Hours Of EDDIE VAN HALEN - "F&%k Everyone That Works On This Show, And F&%k You If You Watch It"

REELZ program Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... returns this Sunday with an episode on Eddie Van Halen, and the late Van Halen guitar legend's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, is not pleased.

Earlier today, Wolfgang took to social media to share the following: ""Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone's death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless."

Reelz' June 2022 premieres kick off on Sunday, June 5 with back-to-back stories about the legendary rock band Van Halen and the everlasting legacy of its namesake Eddie Van Halen. Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... "Eddie Van Halen" at 8 PM, ET/ 5 PM, PT is an intimate portrait of the guitar prodigy hailed as one of the greatest of all time. With his scorching guitar skills and unique style he rewrote the rulebook for riffs and with his signature electrifying showmanship he was the driving force behind Van Halen. Away from the spotlight Eddie was at war with himself for decades battling substance abuse. By embracing all of the excess that came with his hard won success did Eddie set into motion what would ultimately take his life? The success of the band Van Halen was stratospheric with more than 80 million records sold and more than $324 million in ticket sales on their way to change the face of rock music over a career spanning four decades.

In Van Halen: Story Of Their Songs on Sunday, June 5 at 9 PM, ET/ 6 PM, PT see the stories of six pivotal songs that were key turning points in the bands' long and eventful career from break out hit "Runnin' With The Devil" and changing musical direction with "Jump" to reinventing their sound in "Why Can't This Be Love?" and mainstream smashes "When It's Love" and "Can't Stop Loving You" along with the experimental and touching "Without You".