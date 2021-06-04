WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Talks Writing Lyrics For MAMMOTH WVH Debut - "A New Opportunity For Me To Convey Emotion Past Just Performance" (Video)

Wolfgang Van Halen spoke with Bass Musician Magazine on June 1st and discussed his new Mammoth WVH album, as well as his journey as a musician. Check out the interview below.

Wolfgang: "I think the lyrics (for Mammoth WVH) were a new opportunity for me to kind of convey emotion past just performance-wise; the challenge and enjoyment I got out of it was trying to construct good songs, just for what would benefit the song. I feel like a lot of musicians go 'What can I do so I can point at that later and go, 'Listen to me. See what I did?'' But with this, it's like, what can I do for the betterment of the song in every aspect? That was a fun little thing to be able to do, with getting emotions across and playing and lyrics and vocals and stuff like that."

The self-titled debut album from Mammoth WVH will be available worldwide on June 11 via EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group. A pre-order for Mammoth WVH in various configurations - including exclusive colour vinyl as well as limited autographed copies via the band’s online store - can be found here.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener “Mr. Ed” to the driving bass and drums on album closer “Stone”, Mammoth WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like “Resolve”, “The Big Picture”, and “Think It Over” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is.

"Mr. Ed"

"Horribly Right"

"Epiphany"

"Don’t Back Down"

"Resolve"

"You’ll Be The One"

"Mammoth"

"Circles"

"The Big Picture"

"Think It Over"

"You’re To Blame"

"Feel"

"Stone"

"Distance" (Bonus Track)

