WOLFGANG VAN HALEN To Launch New SiriusXM Show "Top Of The Pack"; Premier To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of VAN HALEN’s For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge

Rolling Stone is reporting that Wolfgang Van Halen is set to launch a new SiriusXM show, Top Of The Pack, which will honor some of the biggest acts in classic rock.

The show is set to debut June 11 at 5 PM ET on Sirius XM’s Classic Rewind on channel 25, as well as on the SXM App. New episodes will air monthly.

The first episode of Top Of The Pack finds Van Halen marking the 30th anniversary of Van Halen’s 1991 album, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, while also sharing music by Guns N’ Roses, Peter Gabriel, Aerosmith, and the Police. Wolf will also share a handful of songs from his debut self-titled album as Mammoth WVH, also arriving on June 11.

The self-titled debut album from Mammoth WVH will be available worldwide on June 11 via EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group. A pre-order for Mammoth WVH in various configurations - including exclusive colour vinyl as well as limited autographed copies via the band’s online store - can be found here.

Writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener “Mr. Ed” to the driving bass and drums on album closer “Stone”, Mammoth WVH showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like “Resolve”, “The Big Picture”, and “Think It Over” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what Mammoth WVH is.

"Mr. Ed"

"Horribly Right"

"Epiphany"

"Don’t Back Down"

"Resolve"

"You’ll Be The One"

"Mammoth"

"Circles"

"The Big Picture"

"Think It Over"

"You’re To Blame"

"Feel"

"Stone"

"Distance" (Bonus Track)

(Photo - Travis Shinn)