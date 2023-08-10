Wolfgang Van Halen’s MAMMOTH WVH Performs Two New Songs On NBC's Today; Video

On August 3rd, Mammoth WVH, led by former Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, appeared on NBC's morning show Today, as part of the Citi Music Series. They performed two songs from their new album Mammoth II: "Waiting" and "I'm Alright". If you missed it, you can watch it right now:

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH have released a video for "I'm Alright", the new single from the Mammoth II album, out August 4th, via BMG. Watch the clip below.

“I’m Alright” is another rocker featuring a driving drumbeat, a hypnotic piano riff and a blistering guitar solo that features his uncle - Patrick Bertinelli - on wah pedal operation. The lines “Sorry - I’m so sorry - It’s kind of you to say – F@#k off and back away and let me breathe” are sentiments that are relatable to anyone and given extra bite with Wolfgang’s pointed delivery. The music video picks up after the video for “Another Celebration at the End of the World” where the former band of Wolfgangs – who have been fired from Mammoth WVH – start their own band Mammoth WWW and enter the same Battle of the Bands as Mammoth WVH. Hearing the band rehearsing “I’m Alright,” Mammoth WWW steals the song from Mammoth WVH to surprising results. Keeping it in the family on “I’m Alright,” Wolfgang’s mother -legendary actress and chef Valerie Bertinelli – also makes a cameo appearance in the video.

The video marks the third video with director Gordy De St. Jeor and can be viewed below.

“’I'm Alright’ is the single that is coinciding with the album release. The video is really fun continuing the story that was established from ‘Don't Back Down’ and ‘Another Celebration at the End of the World.’ I think it's really funny that the lyrics are quite angry but delivered through the lens of sort of a comfy rock song. If there ever was an anthem for myself about standing up for what I believe I should be doing - as opposed to what people expect - this is certainly that song,” explains Wolfgang.

Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, the new album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette. Mammoth II is available in multiple configurations here.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. From the rocking opener “Right?” to the Beatles-esque fade on closer “Better Than You” Mammoth II showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like “Like A Pastime,” “Take A Bow” and “Waiting” are all sonically different from each other but unique to what mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth WVH is.

“I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also give me a chance to branch out a bit. ‘Another Celebration At The End Of The World’ is definitely a song that showcases what people can expect from the new album. It is a high-energy rocker with some fun guitar moments on it. I also pushed myself vocally and it is a song I can’t wait to get out and play live. I can see it being a fixture in our live set moving forward,” explains Wolfgang Van Halen.

Mammoth II tracklisting:

"Right?"

"Like A Pastime"

"Another Celebration At The End Of The World"

"Miles Above Me"

"Take A Bow"

"Optimist"

"I’m Alright"

"Erase Me"

"Waiting"

"Better Than You"

"Take A Bow" lyric video:

“Like A Pastime” lyric video:

"Another Celebration At The End Of The World" video:

Mammoth WVH recently announced a headline tour this fall to support Mammoth II. These dates come on the heels of the band’s successful European tour that saw them opening for Metallica, Alter Bridge, and Def Leppard/Motley Crüe.

The headline tour will kick off November 4 in Milwaukee, WI and run through December 9 when Mammoth returns home to Los Angeles. The headline run will make stops in Chicago, IL (November 9), Sayreville, NJ (November 17), Dallas TX (November 25) and Seattle, WA (December 3) to name a few. The headline dates will feature Nita Strauss as direct support. These dates also come as Mammoth picks up their spot opening for Metallica in the US for their previously announced dates on November 3 in St. Louis and November 10t in Detroit.

Tour dates:

November

4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection

13 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

14 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

22 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom

25 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

December

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

8 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Find the band's complete tour itinerary and further details at mammothwvh.com.