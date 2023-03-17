WOLFGANG VAN HALEN’s MAMMOTH WVH Signs With BMG For New Album Release

Chart-topping, Grammy-nominated rock band Mammoth WVH has signed a new global recordings agreement with BMG to release its upcoming new studio album. Led by Wolfgang Van Halen, the musical architect behind his solo band Mammoth WVH, this marks his first recordings deal with BMG, who also serves as Mammoth WVH’s music publisher.

Van Halen said, “The Mammoth team and I are so excited to now be a part of the BMG family. The entire team have welcomed us with open arms and have been nothing short of wonderful. I couldn’t ask for better partners for the future of Mammoth.”

Dan Gill, BMG EVP, Recorded Music, said, “It is rare to come across an artist with such exceptional musical abilities and Wolfgang is that shining example. His new album firmly establishes himself at the forefront of the genre and is destined to become the torch bearer for the new generation of Rock artists.”

Emi Horikawa, BMG VP, Creative, said, “From our very first listen to Mammoth WVH, we knew this was something truly exceptional. Wolfgang’s songwriting and sense of melody, coupled with his ability to reinvent the elements of Rock’s power and energy, is sheer talent. We are proud to represent his music publishing and now call BMG his label home.”

Taking its name from the original band that ultimately became Van Halen, making it all the more special that Wolfgang’s father was also its lead singer, Wolfgang prepared a lifetime to make his first impression with his solo band Mammoth WVH. The songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist worked tirelessly on material that would become his acclaimed debut album. Playing every instrument and singing each and every note, his music presented a personal and powerful perspective, balancing memorable hooks and tight technicality.

The results ultimately paid off with the self-titled debut album reaching Number One on a trio of Billboard charts including Rock, Hard Rock, and Independent Albums, while peaking at number 12 on the Billboard 200, led by the chart-topping Mainstream Rock radio singles ‘Distance’ – Grammy nominated for Best Rock Song, ‘Don’t Back Down’, and Top 10 ‘Epiphany’.

Mammoth WVH is Wolfgang Van Halen lead vocals, lead and rhythm guitar, bass, drums. and piano.

Photo taken from Wolfgang Van Halen's official Instagram.