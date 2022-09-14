WOLFHEART Joined by NILE’s KARL SANDERS On New Single "Cold Flame"; Music Video Streaming

Wolfheart unleashes the ice age on the melodic death metal scene with their blazing third single, “Cold Flame”, cut from their upcoming full-length, King Of The North, out this Friday, September 16 via Napalm Records.

King Of The North continues right where their last two releases - Wolves Of Karelia (2020) and the Skull Soldiers EP (2021) - left off, taking every aspect of their trademark blend of colossal melodies, earth-shaking vocals, gripping lyricism and driving rhythms to searing new levels. The new album manifests Wolfheart at the top of their genre - millions of streams on Spotify alone prove that they are here to stay.

“Cold Flame” showcases Wolfheart’s trademark melodic death metal sound at artistic levels never heard before, featuring none other than icon Karl Sanders of legendary extreme metal group, Nile.

Wolfheart’s Tuomas Saukkonen about “Cold Flame”: “’Cold Flame’ is deep diving trip into the mythology behind the northern lights. The mystic phenomenon that has been enchanting people in the nordic realm for ages. Cold and grandiose are words to describe both the stories behind the lyrics and the music itself. Monstrous growls from Karl Sanders were a cherry on top of a cake to rise the song into a new level."

Each song on King Of The North is dedicated to a different story of Finnish mythology – underlined by Wolfheart’s grand, crushing songwriting and production. “The King”, for instance, tells the tale of the forest god with horns and pianos accompanying heavy guitar riffs and solos, before raising the energy levels once more on the relentless “Cold Flame” featuring Karl Sanders of legendary extreme metal group Nile. King Of The North is a true masterpiece of melodic death metal, crafted with loads of attention to detail and intricate mythology-driven storytelling – showcasing Wolfheart at never-before-heard artistic levels!

Tuomas Saukkonen about King Of The North: "After Wolves of Karelia it made a lot of sense to continue writing thematic albums, but this time I wanted to travel a lot further in history than 2nd world war and went straight to the tales about creation of nordic world, ancient gods of north and the majestic nature. The colorful theme also inspired me to write the musically most diverse Wolfheart album and also bring the biggest variation of vocals than ever before, putting Lauri and Vageliss in their well-earned spotlight."

King Of The North will be available in the following formats:

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Die-Hard Edition Marbled Crystal Clear/Black + Poster + Slipmat (limited to 300)

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Orange/Yellow

- CD 6-page Digisleeve

- Digital album

Pre-order here.

King Of The North tracklisting:

"Skyforger"

"Ancestor" feat. Jesse Leach

"Knell"

"Desolated Land"

"The King"

"Cold Flame" feat. Karl Sanders

"Headstones"

"Fires of the Fallen"

"Eternal Slumber"

"The King" video:

"Ancestor" video:

Wolfheart are:

Tuomas Saukkonen - guitar, vocals

Joonas Kauppinen - drums

Lauri Silvonen - bass, vocals

Vagelis Karzis - guitar, vocals

(Photo - Teppo Ristola)