WOLFHEART Launch Official Music Video For "The Gale"

Finnish masters of melancholic brutality, Wolfheart, have released a video for "The Gale", featured on their seventh studio album, Draconian Darkness, out now via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). Watch the clip below.

Says Tuomas Saukkonen: "The most beautiful and majestic song of the album is worthy of the most stunning video location we have ever come across on our journeys in breathtaking sceneries of Iceland."

Order Draconian Darkness in the physical format of your choice (CD-digipak, coloured vinyl), save it on your favourite DSP or order it digitally, here.

The opus was recorded at Deep Noise Studios and produced, mixed and mastered by the band's long-time collaborator Saku Moilanen; its artwork was crafted by Nikos Stavridakis (VisionBlack).

Draconian Darkness tracklisting:

"Ancient Cold"

"Evenfall"

"Burning Sky"

"Death Leads The Way"

"Scion Of The Flame"

"Grave"

"Throne Of Bones"

"Trail By Fire"

"The Gale"

"Ancient Cold" video:

"Trial By Fire" video:

"Evenfall" video:

"Grave" video: