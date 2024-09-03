WOLFHEART On Upcoming Draconian Darkness Record - "It's A Concept Album, But A Lot Wider"; Video
September 3, 2024, an hour ago
Finnish masters of melancholic brutality, Wolfheart, are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming seventh studio album, Draconian Darkness, out September 6 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).
Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen and guitarist Vageliss Karzis were interviewed by Chaoszine at Hellsinki Metal Festival 2024 in Helsinki, Finland about the upcoming album. Watch the video below:
Pre-order Draconian Darkness in the physical format of your choice (CD-digipak, coloured vinyl), pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally now, here.
The opus was recorded at Deep Noise Studios and produced, mixed and mastered by the band's long-time collaborator Saku Moilanen; its artwork was crafted by Nikos Stavridakis (VisionBlack).
Draconian Darkness tracklisting:
"Ancient Cold"
"Evenfall"
"Burning Sky"
"Death Leads The Way"
"Scion Of The Flame"
"Grave"
"Throne Of Bones"
"Trail By Fire"
"The Gale"
"Trial By Fire" video:
"Evenfall" video:
"Grave" video: