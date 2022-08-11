WOLFHEART Release Guitar Playthrough Video For "Ancestor" Single

Finnish melodic death metal frontrunners, Wolfheart, have proven themselves to be one of metal’s most captivating acts of northern heritage and one of the fastest rising bands in the international melodic death metal scene. Over the course of the last two years alone, the band has remained relentless with the release of their highly acclaimed full-length, Wolves Of Karelia (2020) and the Skull Soldiers EP (2021), gaining massive praise from fans and press alike with their icy tales of battle and triumph.

The band recently announced the upcoming release of their triumphant next album, King Of The North, out September 16 via Napalm Records. The nine-track offering picks up right where their last two releases left off – taking every aspect of their trademark blend of colossal melodies, earth-shaking vocals, gripping lyricism and driving rhythms to searing new levels.

With the first new single from King Of The North, “Ancestor”, Wolfheart join forces with none other than the legendary Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage. “Ancestor” is the album’s most frostbitten anthem, unleashing Wolfheart’s acclaimed brand of crushing blast beasts and cutting-edge vocal performances. King Of The North will unlock new levels in the ever-growing legacy of Wolfheart.

Wolfheart’s Tuomas Saukkonen about the new single: "Finnish mythology is full of nordic gods, tales and beliefs, but there is only one king of the forest. And because of that, a song about this feared and honored beast is an ideal first single. Musically diverse from blast beats to majestic chorus with legendary Jesse Leach, bringing the song onto a whole new level and lyrically diving deep into the album’s theme."

Discover distant realms of northern mythology with melodic death triumph King Of The North.

Each song on King Of The North is dedicated to a different story of Finnish mythology – underlined by Wolfheart’s grand, crushing songwriting and production. “The King”, for instance, tells the tale of the forest god with horns and pianos accompanying heavy guitar riffs and solos, before raising the energy levels once more on the relentless “Cold Flame” featuring Karl Sanders of legendary extreme metal group Nile. King Of The North is a true masterpiece of melodic death metal, crafted with loads of attention to detail and intricate mythology-driven storytelling – showcasing Wolfheart at never-before-heard artistic levels!

Tuomas Saukkonen about King Of The North: "After Wolves of Karelia it made a lot of sense to continue writing thematic albums, but this time I wanted to travel a lot further in history than 2nd world war and went straight to the tales about creation of nordic world, ancient gods of north and the majestic nature. The colorful theme also inspired me to write the musically most diverse Wolfheart album and also bring the biggest variation of vocals than ever before, putting Lauri and Vageliss in their well-earned spotlight."

King Of The North will be available in the following formats:

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Die-Hard Edition Marbled Crystal Clear/Black + Poster + Slipmat (limited to 300)

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Marbled Orange/Yellow

- CD 6-page Digisleeve

- Digital album

King Of The North tracklisting:

"Skyforger"

"Ancestor" feat. Jesse Leach

"Knell"

"Desolated Land"

"The King"

"Cold Flame" feat. Karl Sanders

"Headstones"

"Fires of the Fallen"

"Eternal Slumber"

Wolfheart are:

Tuomas Saukkonen - guitar, vocals

Joonas Kauppinen - drums

Lauri Silvonen - bass, vocals

Vagelis Karzis - guitar, vocals

(Photo - Teppo Ristola)