WOLFHEART Release Music Video For Chilling Acoustic Version Of "Aeon Of Cold"

Exactly one year after the release of their latest full-length, Wolves Of Karelia, Finnish melodic death metal mainstays Wolfheart have yet another surprise for fans - a new music video for the chilling acoustic version of "Aeon Of Cold", cut from their recent EP, Skull Soldiers, and featuring the airy vocals of bassist Lauri Silvonen. The original version of "Aeon Of Cold" can be heard on the band's 2015 album, Shadow World.

Wolfheart frontman Tuomas Saukkonen says about the acoustic version of “Aeon Of Cold”: "It was really inspiring to dismantle a song full of blast beats, double bass drum, growling vocals and heavy guitars into a two acoustic guitar arrangement, leaving only the core of the song left and letting our bass player Lauri take the spotlight with clean vocals. Despite the contrast with the arrangements, the coldness and the somber mood of the original version is still there. We wanted to underline that with the video, so we shot the footage in the middle of the forest in -17 Celsius temperature."

Watch the new music video for “Aeon Of Cold” below:

Wolfheart released their new EP, Skull Soldiers, on March 5 via Napalm Records. Order here.

Skull Soldiers EP tracklisting:

"Skull Soldiers"

"Hereditary"

"Aeon Of Cold" (Acoustic)

"Reaper" (Live)

"Skull Soldiers" lyric video:

Wolfheart is:

Tuomas Saukkonen: Guitar, Vocals

Joonas Kauppinen: Drums

Lauri Silvonen: Bass, Backing Vocals

Vagelis Karzis: Session Guitar