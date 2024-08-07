WOLFHEART Release "Trial By Fire" Single And Music Video
August 7, 2024, an hour ago
Finnish masters of melancholic brutality, Wolfheart, are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming seventh studio album, Draconian Darkness, out September 6 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).
Today they release the new single and video, "Trial By Fire". Stream/download "Trial By Fire" here, and check out the video below:
Pre-order Draconian Darkness in the physical format of your choice (CD-digipak, coloured vinyl), pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally now, here.
The opus was recorded at Deep Noise Studios and produced, mixed and mastered by the band's long-time collaborator Saku Moilanen; its artwork was crafted by Nikos Stavridakis (VisionBlack).
Draconian Darkness tracklisting:
"Ancient Cold"
"Evenfall"
"Burning Sky"
"Death Leads The Way"
"Scion Of The Flame"
"Grave"
"Throne Of Bones"
"Trail By Fire"
"The Gale"
"Evenfall" video:
"Grave" video: