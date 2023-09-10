WOLFHEART Releases Stand Alone New Single "Iku-Turso"

Finnish frontrunners Wolfheart have unveiled their new stand alone single, "Iku-Turso", in collaboration with Distortion Music Group. This powerful track was released on all major music platforms on September 8, 2023.

Crafted by songwriter Tuomas Saukkonen, "Iku-Turso" is a testament to his creative prowess. The single has been expertly brought to life by Saku Moilanen, who handled the production, recording, mixing, and mastering with finesse at DeepNoise Studios.

"Seems like with each concept album we make there is one story that is left behind and deserves a sequel to the theme. Our previous full length, King Of The North, was fully focused on Finnish Mythology and we did a thorough job covering everything between creation of the nordic realm, to the demigods of Finnish nature. But one truly primeval and malevolent creature, a sea monster called Iku-Turso, was left behind and now we are back to tell the story about a hunt of this beast that was also believed to be the god of war,” says Tuomas Saukkonen.

In live news, Wolfheart is about to embark upon their King Of The North Over Europe Tour, beginning September 22, 2023 in Helsinki, Finland, and wrapping up on November 26, 2023 in Maastricht, Netherlands. The complete routing can be found at this location.

(Cover art: Nikos Stavridakis / VisionBlack)

(Photo credit: Valtteri Hirvonen)