WOLFHEART Share "Fires Of The Fallen" Drum Playthrough Video

Wolfheart recently unleashed the official video for their explosive single, "Fires Of The Fallen", taken from the recently-released full-length album, King Of The North, now available via Napalm Records.

They have now shared a drum playthrough video for the track featuring Joonas Kauppinen. Check it out below.

"Fires Of The Fallen", the penultimate track on the album, serves as a fitting finale for the entire musical journey, and showcases Wolfheart's exceptional talent in executing melodic death metal. With its devastating riffs, potent instrumentals and soul-stirring vocals, the song demonstrates their insatiable passion for the genre. The accompanying music video masterfully captures the intense and climactic energy of the album’s conclusion, immersing viewers in the pulse-pounding world of King Of The North.

With the release of the album and their recent European tour, Wolfheart has proven time and time again that they are a force to be reckoned with in the metal world. You won't want to miss the band’s electrifying performance on their upcoming North American tour supporting Fleshgod Apocalypse and Obscura alongside labelmates Thulcandra. Immerse yourself in the music as Wolfheart takes the stage and delivers a truly unforgettable live show. Don't miss your chance - tickets are on sale now.

Says Wolfheart: "After waiting for 4 long years and having several tours and plans cancelled it is finally time to bring the Finnish winter storm to the stages of North America. There is no better way to start 2023 than being on the road in NA and with awesome company of Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura and Thulcandra!"

Each song on King Of The North is dedicated to a different story of Finnish mythology – underlined by Wolfheart’s grand, crushing songwriting and production. “The King”, for instance, tells the tale of the forest god with horns and pianos accompanying heavy guitar riffs and solos, before raising the energy levels once more on the relentless “Cold Flame” featuring Karl Sanders of legendary extreme metal group Nile. King Of The North is a true masterpiece of melodic death metal, crafted with loads of attention to detail and intricate mythology-driven storytelling – showcasing Wolfheart at never-before-heard artistic levels!

Tuomas Saukkonen about King Of The North: "After Wolves of Karelia it made a lot of sense to continue writing thematic albums, but this time I wanted to travel a lot further in history than 2nd world war and went straight to the tales about creation of nordic world, ancient gods of north and the majestic nature. The colorful theme also inspired me to write the musically most diverse Wolfheart album and also bring the biggest variation of vocals than ever before, putting Lauri and Vageliss in their well-earned spotlight."

Order here.

King Of The North tracklisting:

"Skyforger"

"Ancestor" feat. Jesse Leach

"Knell"

"Desolated Land"

"The King"

"Cold Flame" feat. Karl Sanders

"Headstones"

"Fires of the Fallen"

"Eternal Slumber"

“Knell” video:

"Cold Flame" video:

"The King" video:

"Ancestor" video:

Wolfheart are:

Tuomas Saukkonen - guitar, vocals

Joonas Kauppinen - drums

Lauri Silvonen - bass, vocals

Vagelis Karzis - guitar, vocals