WOLFSBANE Announce 35th Anniversary Re-Recording Of Live Fast, Die Fast

After many years and many requests from fans, Wolfsbane are to release a re-recorded version of their first album Live Fast, Die Fast titled, Live Faster.

The record is scheduled for release towards the end of 2024 and is an entirely new recording, NOT a remix or remaster of the original.

When asked about the record, guitarist and producer Jase Edwards said, “You’ve asked, we’ve listened. None of us know how long we’ll be here on this earth, especially me, so it felt like the right time to remake the album in the way the band first envisioned it. It’s going to be brutal.”

The record is currently in its final stages of production, with Jase having already blown up two amps trying to get the intensity he’s looking for.

“The original recording was lost years ago,” comments Blaze Bayley. “It’s great to be able to go back to the vibe of these songs and use the experience we have now to re-record and reimagine them with Jase producing it all. It’s been one of the most exciting things we’ve done and we didn’t expect it to be so much fun.”

Steve Danger, Wolfsbane’s dynamic drummer’s take is a little more pragmatic, “Black Leather Jacket! A new one, because old faithful no longer zips up due to a life full of experiences. Experiences equals cake!”

Finally, bassist Jeff Hateley summed it up well, “People have asked us to do this for years, we’ve always said no. But then we realised we still play most of these songs live and they’ve evolved over the years. The 35th anniversary seems like a good time to do it all again, our way. The same but different, different but the same.”

The band recently shared a teaser video from the studio on their social media and YouTube channel with the caption, ‘Name That Solo?!?!’ (watch below).

The album follows Wolfsbane’s last record, 2022’s Genius.

Originally produced by Rick Rubin, Live Fast, Die Fast was released on Def American Recordings in 1989.

