WOLFTOOTH To Release Blood & Iron Album In December; "The Voyage" Music Video Streaming

Richmond, Indiana’s Wolftooth launched onto the scene in 2017, swiftly grabbing the attention of fans, tastemakers and industry alike. Now, building upon the subterranean success of their lauded previous albums (2018’s Wolftooth and 2020’s Valhalla), the band unveils their colossal full-length Napalm Records debut, Blood & Iron, out December 3.

Offering an immense slab of proto-metal influenced heaviness with a deep dose of doom essence and addictive stoner riffage, Blood & Iron isn’t just epic in sound, but at heart. The album travels through a treasure trove of fantasy-themed lyrical influences - exploring mystical and often treacherous themes of mythology, lore and legend with a focus on sorcery, battle and non-stop adventure. Recorded, mixed and mastered by producer Jeremy Lovins, Blood & Iron is a true nod to classic, feel-good American heavy metal with modernized flair.

Today, listeners can get a first taste of Blood & Iron with victorious first single “The Voyage”, accompanied by a brand new music video filmed in Indianapolis, Indiana by Mike Yonts. Fists will be pumping within the first few notes as the track triumphantly gallops forth with chugging riffs, soaring vocals, piercing basslines and powerful melodies.

Wolftooth says about “The Voyage” and its music video: “The concept of ‘The Voyage’ was initially about Marco Polo's voyage on the Silk Road, but we adapted it to our voyage through our musical careers from young children to now. The boys in the video represent us as kids in the beginning of our voyage, daydreaming about where we are now. All in all, the song is based on the idea of what it takes to reach your destination – the sacrifices, pitfalls, and ultimately the rewards that come along when striving for your goals.”

If you enjoy your metal homegrown, larger-than-life and with a weighty dose of mystical storytelling, Wolftooth’s Blood & Iron is your newest obsession.

Blood & Iron begins ominously with “Ahab” - beckoning the listener to join Wolftooth’s fabled trek with an isolated guitar introduction before bursting into a sticky, metallic blues jam, instantly echoing the likes of Black Sabbath to Pallbearer while maintaining fresh delivery. The track effectively poises the album for greatness before leading into two tales of historic prevalence backed by trudging riffage - Xerces epic “Hellespont”, and mythical ode to triumphant Irish warrior Cú Chulainn, “Blood & Iron”. The tracks ebb and flow amid melodic solos, sludgy rhythms and charging drums, evident on songs like galloping, thrash-injected assault “Broken Sword” and headbang-inducing, lead-laden “A King’s Land”. Wolftooth continue their immense sonic storytelling with soaring saga “The Voyage” and frigid ballad “Winter White” before closing out the nine enormous tunes on Blood & Iron with two of its most standout offerings – cohesive and rhythmically-enticing “Garden Of Hesperides” and driving final epic “The Mare” - depicting stories of 100-headed dragons, witches, dark horses and mind control. What more could a true metalhead ask for?

Wolftooth adds about the album: "Blood & Iron is the culmination of all the work that we as a band have put into forging our sound over the last four years. Musically, we feel that we've honed what works well for us while expanding on what was already there. This album represents a more mature direction, relying on classic heavy metal influence with a strong nod to our proto-metal roots. Lyrically, the album focuses on kings, battle, conquest and myth. These elements together coalesce into a riff-laden slab of heavy metal that we are all proud of."

Blood & Iron will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Gold Die Hard Edition w/ album cover slipmat and logo patch (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 100)

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Gold & Black (Napalm Mailorder only – limited to 200)

- CD Digipack & Shirt Bundle (Napalm EU/RoW Mailorder only)

Blood & Iron tracklisting:

"Ahab"

"Hellespont"

"Blood & Iron"

"A King's Land"

"Broken Sword"

"The Voyage"

"Winter White"

"Garden Of Hesperides"

"The Mare"

Indiana-local fans, take note! Wolftooth will perform a hometown show on November 6 at E Street Pub in Richmond, Indiana with Rattlesnake Venom Trip and Steel Aggressor. Check local venue listings for more information.

Lineup:

Jeff Cole - Guitars

Johnny Harrod - Vocals, Drums

Terry McDaniel - Bass

Chris Sullivan - Vocals, Guitars

(Photo - Stephanie Harrison)