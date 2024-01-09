WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge European Headline Tour With Support From GAEREA And MORTIFERUM

American black metal overlords, Wolves In The Throne Room, announce the Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge EU 2024 Tour through May/June. The trek is presented by Deaf Forever & Doomstar Booking, with direct support provided by Gaerea and Mortiferum.

Tickets on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 AM, CET, here.

Wolves In The Throne Room comment: “WOLVES OF EUROPE! The Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge European tour is preparing to blast forth in May. We will be playing material from our recent EP as well as older songs that we have not performed in years. Come light the Beltane Fires with us.”

Tour dates:

May

11 - Bornstedt, Germany - Dark Troll Fest

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - A Colossal Weekend

17 - Leipzig, Germany - Wave Gothic Festival

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

19 - Cracow, Poland - Kamienna12

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Analog

21 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

22 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

23 - Parma, Italy - Campus

24 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schuur

25 - Hollandveen, Netherlands - Graveland Festival

26 - Brugge, Belgium - Cactus

28 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolans Warehouse

29 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

30 - Bristol, England - The Fleece

31 - London, England - Earth

June

1 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

2 - Scarborough, England - Fortress Festival

4 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Grunspan

7 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater