WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge European Headline Tour With Support From GAEREA And MORTIFERUM
January 9, 2024, an hour ago
American black metal overlords, Wolves In The Throne Room, announce the Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge EU 2024 Tour through May/June. The trek is presented by Deaf Forever & Doomstar Booking, with direct support provided by Gaerea and Mortiferum.
Tickets on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 AM, CET, here.
Wolves In The Throne Room comment: “WOLVES OF EUROPE! The Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge European tour is preparing to blast forth in May. We will be playing material from our recent EP as well as older songs that we have not performed in years. Come light the Beltane Fires with us.”
Tour dates:
May
11 - Bornstedt, Germany - Dark Troll Fest
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - A Colossal Weekend
17 - Leipzig, Germany - Wave Gothic Festival
18 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
19 - Cracow, Poland - Kamienna12
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Analog
21 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
22 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
23 - Parma, Italy - Campus
24 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schuur
25 - Hollandveen, Netherlands - Graveland Festival
26 - Brugge, Belgium - Cactus
28 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolans Warehouse
29 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium
30 - Bristol, England - The Fleece
31 - London, England - Earth
June
1 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
2 - Scarborough, England - Fortress Festival
4 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Grunspan
7 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater