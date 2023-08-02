WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce Fall Headline North American Tour

Wolves In The Throne Room have announced the Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge North America headline tour through late September and October. Support throughout the tour will be provided by Blackbraid, Gaerea and Hoaxed.

Tickets are on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 AM local at wittr.com.

Wolves In The Throne Room comment:

“At long last...Wolves in the Throne Room will bring our ritual of smoke and astral fire to North America this fall. Main support will be provided by Blackbraid and Gaerea. The evening will open with our Relapse Records labelmates Hoaxed.

Our merch table will be stocked with new t-shirt designs as well as a new recording. More information about this music will be revealed soon.”

Dates:

September

29 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

30 – Chicago, IL – Metro

October

1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

3 – Detroit, MI – El Club

4 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

5 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

6 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

7 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

10 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

12 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

13 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

14 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

15 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

17 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

18 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

20 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister

21 – Tucson, AZ – Encore

23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

24 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

Wolves In The Throne Room’s 2021 released full-length Primordial Arcana is available on DLX 2xLP/2xLP/LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records (North America) and available through Century Media in Europe.