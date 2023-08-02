WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce Fall Headline North American Tour
August 2, 2023, 47 minutes ago
Wolves In The Throne Room have announced the Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge North America headline tour through late September and October. Support throughout the tour will be provided by Blackbraid, Gaerea and Hoaxed.
Tickets are on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 AM local at wittr.com.
Wolves In The Throne Room comment:
“At long last...Wolves in the Throne Room will bring our ritual of smoke and astral fire to North America this fall. Main support will be provided by Blackbraid and Gaerea. The evening will open with our Relapse Records labelmates Hoaxed.
Our merch table will be stocked with new t-shirt designs as well as a new recording. More information about this music will be revealed soon.”
Dates:
September
29 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
30 – Chicago, IL – Metro
October
1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
3 – Detroit, MI – El Club
4 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
5 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
6 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
7 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch
10 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
11 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
12 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
13 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
14 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft
15 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum
17 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall
18 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
20 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister
21 – Tucson, AZ – Encore
23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
24 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
Wolves In The Throne Room’s 2021 released full-length Primordial Arcana is available on DLX 2xLP/2xLP/LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records (North America) and available through Century Media in Europe.