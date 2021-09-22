WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce Winter 2022 North American Tour With Support From FULL OF HELL And UADA

Wolves In The Throne Room have announced the Primordial Arcana North American Winter 2022 Tour featuring Relapse labelmates Full Of Hell and Portland's UADA. The one month trek runs from January 11 through February 11, 2022. Tickets are available Friday, September 24 at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

January

11 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

14 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

15 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

21 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

22 - Detroit, MI - El Club

23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

25 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount

26 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

29 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

February

1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

4 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

5 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

9 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

Wolves In The Throne Room's Primordial Arcana is out via Century Media Records (outside of US and Canada) and Relapse Records (US and Canada). Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Mountain Magick"

"Spirit Of Lightning"

"Through Eternal Fields"

"Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)"

"Underworld Aurora"

"Skyclad Passage" (additional track only available on the Ltd. Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster variants)

"Masters Of Rain And Storm"

"Eostre"

“Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)" video:

“Spirit Of Lightning” video:

“Mountain Magick” video:

Lineup:

Nathan Weaver - Lead Vocals/Guitar

Aaron Weaver - Drums/Synth/Voice

Kody Keyworth - Vocals/Guitar