WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Announce Winter 2022 North American Tour With Support From FULL OF HELL And UADA
September 22, 2021, an hour ago
Wolves In The Throne Room have announced the Primordial Arcana North American Winter 2022 Tour featuring Relapse labelmates Full Of Hell and Portland's UADA. The one month trek runs from January 11 through February 11, 2022. Tickets are available Friday, September 24 at 10 AM, local time.
Tour dates:
January
11 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile
12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
14 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
15 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café
21 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
22 - Detroit, MI - El Club
23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth
25 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount
26 - Boston, MA - Sinclair
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
29 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat
31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
February
1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
4 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
5 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
7 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
9 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater
11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
Wolves In The Throne Room's Primordial Arcana is out via Century Media Records (outside of US and Canada) and Relapse Records (US and Canada). Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Mountain Magick"
"Spirit Of Lightning"
"Through Eternal Fields"
"Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)"
"Underworld Aurora"
"Skyclad Passage" (additional track only available on the Ltd. Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster variants)
"Masters Of Rain And Storm"
"Eostre"
“Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)" video:
“Spirit Of Lightning” video:
“Mountain Magick” video:
Lineup:
Nathan Weaver - Lead Vocals/Guitar
Aaron Weaver - Drums/Synth/Voice
Kody Keyworth - Vocals/Guitar