WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Postpone Upcoming European Tour Dates To 2022

Wolves In The Throne Room have announced that their upcoming European tour will now be postponed until fall 2022. The Washington-based trio released their new album, Primordial Arcana, on August 20 of this year via Century Media Records.

In a statement addressing the postponement of their European trek to next year, the band shares: “WOLFCULT OF EUROPE. We’ve received the word from our European team: The Primordial Arcana European Tour has been rescheduled for 2022. We will blaze the fires brightly next year! All tickets will remain valid. Our friends Blood Incantation will be replaced by an equally exciting act TBA.”

Tickets available here.

Tour dates:

October 2022

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg Pandora

15 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

20 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Instant

25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

27 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

28 - Lyon, France - Rockn’Eat

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

30 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

November 2022

1 - Toulouse, Franc - Le Rex

2 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

4 - Dunkerque, France - 4ecluses

5 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival

6 - London, UK - Heaven

8 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Stadtmitte

9 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

10 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Halle

11 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kesselhaus

13 - Muster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

Wolves In The Throne Room recently announced the Primordial Arcana North American Winter 2022 Tour featuring Relapse labelmates Full Of Hell and Portland's UADA. The one month trek runs from January 11 through February 11, 2022.

Tour dates:

January

11 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

14 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

15 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

21 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

22 - Detroit, MI - El Club

23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

25 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount

26 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

29 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

February

1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

4 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

5 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

9 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

Wolves In The Throne Room's Primordial Arcana is out via Century Media Records (outside of US and Canada) and Relapse Records (US and Canada). Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Mountain Magick"

"Spirit Of Lightning"

"Through Eternal Fields"

"Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)"

"Underworld Aurora"

"Skyclad Passage" (additional track only available on the Ltd. Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster variants)

"Masters Of Rain And Storm"

"Eostre"

“Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)" video:

“Spirit Of Lightning” video:

“Mountain Magick” video:

Lineup:

Nathan Weaver - Lead Vocals/Guitar

Aaron Weaver - Drums/Synth/Voice

Kody Keyworth - Vocals/Guitar

(Photo - Dreaming God)