WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Postpone Upcoming European Tour Dates To 2022
October 4, 2021, an hour ago
Wolves In The Throne Room have announced that their upcoming European tour will now be postponed until fall 2022. The Washington-based trio released their new album, Primordial Arcana, on August 20 of this year via Century Media Records.
In a statement addressing the postponement of their European trek to next year, the band shares: “WOLFCULT OF EUROPE. We’ve received the word from our European team: The Primordial Arcana European Tour has been rescheduled for 2022. We will blaze the fires brightly next year! All tickets will remain valid. Our friends Blood Incantation will be replaced by an equally exciting act TBA.”
Tickets available here.
Tour dates:
October 2022
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
13 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
14 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg Pandora
15 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
20 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Instant
25 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
26 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
27 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
28 - Lyon, France - Rockn’Eat
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
30 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
November 2022
1 - Toulouse, Franc - Le Rex
2 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
4 - Dunkerque, France - 4ecluses
5 - Leeds, UK - Damnation Festival
6 - London, UK - Heaven
8 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Stadtmitte
9 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk
10 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Halle
11 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Kesselhaus
13 - Muster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
Wolves In The Throne Room recently announced the Primordial Arcana North American Winter 2022 Tour featuring Relapse labelmates Full Of Hell and Portland's UADA. The one month trek runs from January 11 through February 11, 2022.
Tour dates:
January
11 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile
12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
14 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
15 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
18 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café
21 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
22 - Detroit, MI - El Club
23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth
25 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount
26 - Boston, MA - Sinclair
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
29 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat
31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
February
1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
4 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
5 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
7 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
9 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater
11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
Wolves In The Throne Room's Primordial Arcana is out via Century Media Records (outside of US and Canada) and Relapse Records (US and Canada). Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Mountain Magick"
"Spirit Of Lightning"
"Through Eternal Fields"
"Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)"
"Underworld Aurora"
"Skyclad Passage" (additional track only available on the Ltd. Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster variants)
"Masters Of Rain And Storm"
"Eostre"
“Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)" video:
“Spirit Of Lightning” video:
“Mountain Magick” video:
Lineup:
Nathan Weaver - Lead Vocals/Guitar
Aaron Weaver - Drums/Synth/Voice
Kody Keyworth - Vocals/Guitar
(Photo - Dreaming God)