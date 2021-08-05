WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Release Official Video For New Song "Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)"

Two decades into their journey as ritualistic black metal conjurers, Wolves In The Throne Room have emerged from the forest with Primordial Arcana, their most majestic album to date, and their first release via Century Media Records (outside of US and Canada) and Relapse Records (US and Canada) out August 20.

In the visuals, Wolves In The Throne Room are taking us on a journey through Cascadia, a bioregion that has been highly influential for the band’s aesthetics and sound. From the forests in “Mountain Magick” and rivers and streams in “Spirit of Lightning” we are following them to the ocean in their latest video for “Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)”.

The band comments: “’Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)’ is an explosion of cosmic grandeur, a symphonic rendering of the hermetic maxim As above, so below. The lyrics are a dreamtime retelling of creation. The act of the universe creating itself comes from the same impulse—it all springs from the same source, the same union of fire and ice. It’s the interplay between polarized opposites, and it’s from their contradiction and chaos that life happens and music and the planets are created.”

Primordial Arcana is the band’s first completely self-contained work: In addition to composition and performance, brothers Aaron and Nathan Weaver alongside guitarist Kody Keyworth handled all aspects of recording, producing and mixing at their own Owl Lodge Studios in the woods of Washington state.

Primordial Arcana is out August 20 via Century Media Records outside of USA/Canada

Album cover art by Amjad Faur and Wolves In The Throne Room.

