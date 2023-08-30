WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Share "Twin Mouthed Spring" Music Video

American black metal overlords, Wolves In The Throne Room, have released the official music video for "Twin Mouthed Spring", from their Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge EP, out September 29.

Says the band: “Wandering away from the lush meadow, the spirit ventures into the mirrored depths of the underworld, drawn to an encounter with the master of the dark throne. The spell of lunar madness is broken and the stone of truth, aglow with radiant energy, crackles with newborn power.”

“Twin Mouthed Spring” features vocals and acoustic guitar performed by founding Wolves In The Throne Room drummer Cedar Serpent who has recently returned to the live stage after a years long hiatus from live performance. He comments, “This song travels to a deep wellspring of passion and creativity. Themes from Celtic Mythology are pulled apart and remade.”

The EP features four new tracks spanning the scope of Wolves In The Throne Room's cinematic black metal and dark acoustic folk, as well as two atmospheric industrial tracks that take the band into darker sonic territories.

Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge is out September 29 on Vinyl/CD/CS/Digital. Pre-order via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads / streaming (in US & Canada) here.

Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge EP opens with “Beholden to Clan”, a blazing slab of symphonic black metal. Regarding the EP opener, Guitarist Kody Keyworth comments, “Journeying high atop a sacred mountain, the song recalls the importance of the sacrificed king's cycle of rebirth through ancestral hallucinogenic rights of passage. It’s a wild trip. Hail Othila!”

Side B of the EP features a different side of the enigmatic band; “Initiates Of The White Hart”, an Atmospheric Industrial interpretation of “Spirit of Lightning”, takes this live-set stalwart into deeper dark psychedelic waters while “Crown of Stone”, a ritual dark ambient piece, connects thematically to “Mountain Magic” the lead track on 2021’s Primordial Arcana.

Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge tracklisting:

"Beholden To Clan"

"Twin Mouthed Spring"

"Initiates Of The White Hart"

"Crown Of Stone"

"Twin Mouthed Spring":

Additionally, Wolves In The Throne Room begin the Crypt Of Ancestral Knowledge North America headline tour this fall through late September & October. Support throughout the tour will be provided by Blackbraid, Gaerea and Hoaxed.

Dates:

September

29 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

30 - Chicago, IL - Metro

October

1 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

3 - Detroit, MI - El Club

4 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

5 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

7 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

11 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

12 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

13 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

14 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

15 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

17 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall

18 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

21 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

24 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

Wolves In The Throne Room Is:

Nathan Weaver - Lead Vocals/Guitar

Aaron Weaver - Drums/Synth/Voice

Kody Keyworth - Vocals/Guitar