World's First MEGADETH Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Up For Auction

"The world’s first Megadeth NFT has arrived," states a message from Megadeth. "This piece is a 1 of 1 and exclusively available for auction through Monday, April 12. Bid here."

A non-fungible token is a unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, videos, items in video games and other forms of creative work. - Wikipedia



During a recent instalment of The Dave Mustaine Show via Gimme Metal Radio, Megadeth frontman / founder Dave Mustaine offered a recording update on the band's new album.

Mustaine: "I've got one song left to sing, and then another song I've got one sentence that I've gotta finish. Other than that, all the vocals are done on this record, and it'll be time to focus now on background vocals and the remaining stuff with solos and, as we say, ear candy. For you guys that don't know what that is, it's just what it sounds like: it's sticky, sappy, syrupy crap people put on records that help to... I don't know, make the song sound better."