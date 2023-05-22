World’s First “All-Metal-Netflix” App THUNDERFLIX Partners With AFM Records

Never before has metal content been so readily available to the genre’s devoted millions upon millions of fans - and then Samuel Douek created Thunderflix. This brand new app has become the answer for all headbangers on the search for quality compositions from their favorite musicians, spanning all subgenres of heavy music. Thunderflix offers HD offerings from some of the largest musicians metal has to offer, including everything from music videos, live concerts, documentaries and behind the scenes features. Acquired by the labels, management, and bands themselves, Thunderflix subscribers are granted visual and sonic clarity that simply cannot be found on the many bootleg versions that often litter YouTube searches.

With a consistently growing content library including entertainment from heavy-hitters like Metallica, Black Sabbath, Behemoth, and underground favorites like Watain and Dead, Thunderflix has landed yet another fabulous partner in AFM Records. Home to rock mainstays including Danzig, Soil, U.D.O and Anvil, AFM has granted Douek to add all of their deliciously-dark content onto Thunderflix for thousands of subscribers to stream whenever and wherever.

On the new partnership, AFM Records’ Nils Wasko offered, “After waiting for many years for a digital solution how to market and stream our labels’ DVD and Blu-ray catalog and secure future video releases of our artists, we bumped by coincidence into Thunderflix and knew immediately that this is the opportunity we were waiting for. All mainstream DSP’s are not interested in the video content of rock and metal artists and having such a specialized solution like Thunderflix is good for our genre and music scene. Let’s grow this together now, we and our artists will support the platform!” Thunderflix’s inventor, Samuel Douek, added, “We're very excited to work with AFM, one of the premiere labels in metal today! So many amazing and talented artists on this label! And to get so many bonus DVD's on Thunderflix is beyond real!”

For a monthly subscription price of $6.66 and yearly for $66.60, Thunderflix is the question and the answer for every metalhead, looking to bang their heads and raise their horns.

Grab a free 7-day trial of the ground-breaking app and keep up with the latest picks at thunderflix.com.