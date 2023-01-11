WORLDWIDE PANIC Release Music Video For “Less Than Nothing”

LA-based hard rock/metal band Worldwide Panic have released the third single off their upcoming album. The unrelenting quartet has dropped a music video for the track "Less Than Nothing". The band's self-titled LP will see an independent release on February 17. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Speaking on the experience of filming the music video and the deeper message behind the lyrics, Lane Steele (vocals, bass) comments:

"Making this video was absolutely insane! We were in an abandoned factory in the heat of summer. No A/C. The whole band and director were dying - including myself! Ultimately, it made for a really dark and gritty video that is really unique. As far as the song is concerned, it's about various people and the 'industry' throwing me away constantly and then wanting me back when it's convenient to them."

Worldwide Panic's eponymously titled new album was mastered by the esteemed Zeus (Chimaira, Hatebreed, Rob Zombie). The record's first single, "I Tried", charted at #26 on the Billboard 'Mainstream Rock Indicator' Chart, with the following single, "Falling Apart" peaking at #20 on the same chart!

Now, fans can prepare for Worldwide Panic to arrive on all platforms on February 17, 2023, with plenty of live shows and touring to follow.