WORMWITCH Offer Advanced Stream Of Entire New Album

Blackened speed metal entity, Wormwitch, will unleash their eponymous fourth studio album tomorrow, Friday, July 26, via Profound Lore Records. The Canadian necromancers are now streaming the upcoming offering in its entirety. The record can be heard below.

Wormwitch sets out to combine a melodic blackened death assault with the ferocity and attitude of crust punk and classic rock and roll, jettisoning the burdens of ceremony and pomp that dominate the genre today.

The album can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

The cover artwork for Wormwitch's eponymous record was created by Abomination Hammer and can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Fugitive Serpent"

"Envenomed"

"The Helm And The Bow"

"Inner War"

"Godmaegen"

"Salamander"

"Wormsblood Necromancy"

"Bright And Poisonous"

"Draconick Sorcerous Canadian Witchknights"

Album stream:

"Draconick Sorcerous Canadian Witchknights" video:

Wormwitch lineup:

Robin Harris: Bass, Vocals

Colby Hink: Guitars

Israel Langlais: Drums

(Photo - Lucien Cyr)