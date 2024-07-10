WORMWITCH Release Vicious New Single "Godmaegen"; Audio

Blackened speed metal entity, Wormwitch, will unleash their eponymous fourth studio album on July 26 via Profound Lore Records. The Canadian necromancers are now unleashing the vicious third cut from the offering, "Godmaegen", which can be heard at below.

Wormwitch comments on the track, "This one was by far the most challenging to record. Major kudos to Izzy for not completely disintegrating while recording these drums. Everyone busted their asses on this and I like to think you can hear it come through.”

Wormwitch sets out to combine a melodic blackened death assault with the ferocity and attitude of crust punk and classic rock and roll, jettisoning the burdens of ceremony and pomp that dominate the genre today.

The album can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

The cover artwork for Wormwitch's eponymous record was created by Abomination Hammer and can be found below along with the tracklist.

Tracklisting:

"Fugitive Serpent"

"Envenomed"

"The Helm And The Bow"

"Inner War"

"Godmaegen"

"Salamander"

"Wormsblood Necromancy"

"Bright And Poisonous"

"Draconick Sorcerous Canadian Witchknights"

"The Helm And The Bow":

"Draconick Sorcerous Canadian Witchknights" video:

Wormwitch lineup:

Robin Harris: Bass, Vocals

Colby Hink: Guitars

Israel Langlais: Drums

(Photo - Lucien Cyr)