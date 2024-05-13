WRAITH Signs To Prosthetic Records, Announce New Album Fueled By Fear; Lead Single / Lyric Video "Heathen's Touch" Out Now

Indiana blackened thrash and speed metal band Wraith has announced their signing to Prosthetic Records, with their new album, Fueled By Fear, due to be released via the Los Angeles label on June 28, 2024. Accompanying the signing and album announcement, Wraith has shared lead single and lyric video, "Heathen's Touch".

Speaking on the signing and album announcement, Wraith comments: “We are beyond excited to finally announce our signing with Prosthetic, along with the announcement of our new record Fueled By Fear. As a band that has been around a little while, we believe that this partnership will help push us to the next level. It is an absolute honor to work with a label that has been so instrumental in metal, and we hope that we can leave our mark like many other Prosthetic artists before us.”

Of "Heathen's Touch", the band adds: “'Heathen’s Touch' feels like a pummeling introduction to our new record. We believe that the song displays all the elements Wraith fans, new and old, have come to appreciate. The song rips from start to finish, and it has one of our favorite bridge sections on the entire record.”

Channeling a reverence to classic metal from a bygone era, Wraith incorporate their distinctively blistering sonic signature to create something urgent and contemporary. The band have previously described their collective mission as follows: "A war of aggression on the dour confines of the modern metal scene and total sonic annihilation."

Thematically, the album explores a dystopian landscape where the boundaries between fiction and reality are blurred, and global and political tensions form in a powder keg of fraught possibilities. Whilst the tales they weave are rooted in reality and an interest in religion, history and political science, they have given themselves free reign to explore the outer reaches of nightmarish possibilities.

Tracklisting:

"Asylum"

"Fueled By Fear"

"Horses And Hounds"

"Shame In Suffering"

"Code Red"

"Ice Cold Bitch"

"Warlord"

"Merchant Of Death"

"Heathen's Touch"

"Hell's Canyon"

"Vulture"

"Shattered Sorrow"

"Truth Decay"

"The Breaking Wheel"

Wraith have a busy year of live shows planned. Catch them opening for Exciter and Midnight at the following venues:

July

18 - The Siren - Morro Bay, CA

19 - La Santa - Santa Ana, CA

20 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

21 - Nile Theater - Phoenix, AZ

22 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

24 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

25 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

26 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

27 - Echo Lounge - Dallas, TX

29 - Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN

30 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

31 - Legends - Cincinnati, OH

August

1 - Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

2 - Middle East - Boston, MA

3 - Foufounes - Montreal, QC

4 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

(Photographer credit: Christian Danner)