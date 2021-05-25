WRECK-DEFY Featuring Former ANNIHILATOR, TESTAMENT, MALEVOLENT CREATION Members Release "Powers That Be" Lyric Video

Canada's thrash metal machine Wreck-Defy - featuring guitarist Matt Hanchuck alongside former Annihilator singer Aaron Randall, former Testament bassist Greg Christian, and former Malevolent Creation drummer Alex Marquez - have released the official lyric video for the title track of their album, Powers That Be. Watch below.

Powers That Be is available now at all digital retailers and providers. Also available on CD via Punishment 18 Records and vinyl via Doc Gator.

Tracklist:

"Beyond H8"

"Powers That Be"

"Skin"

"Drowning In Darkness"

"Space Urchin"

"Scumlord"

"Freedomless Speech"

"Goodbye To Misery"

"I Am The Wolf"

"On The Other Side"

"Powers That Be" lyric video:

"Scumlord" lyric video:

"Skin" lyric video: