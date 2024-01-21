WRITHEN HILT Streams "Death Undone" From Forthcoming EP, Ancient Sword Cult

Sword-worshipping heavy metal traditionalists Writhen Hilt from Germany are due to deliver their debut EP, Ancient Sword Cult, via Sweden’s Jawbreaker Records on February 23rd.

Blending the rocking sensibilities of the NWOBHM with Sweden’s catchy hooks and the mystical element of bands such as Warlord, Writhen Hilt shall capture you with their entrancing brand of melodic, all-consuming craftsmanship. Sharp guitars gallop atop unbreakable waves of drumming with some truly unique, spellbinding vocals. Their medieval anthems of metallic fury have that USPM sense of triumph coating every moment. The emotive dynamics take some nuanced doomy touches and give a downtrodden sense of despair to the songs. Glory reigns eternal in the more ethereal passages of the opus. This contrasting and skilfully executed mixture will certainly enthral you.

Packed with grandeur, there is that primal fist-pounding drive, acting as a sonic backbone throughout this record; the wailing chants of a battle cry reverberate in the heavy metal splendour. The screaming lead guitars have a captivating quality, which adds some gorgeous soulfulness to the clashing of iron. Thundering bass glows like a fire in a hearth while the steel of mighty riffing and pounding drums keep the songs charging forward. Everything on this record simply screams “epic” from start to finish and it is an adventure you truly must embark upon for yourself.

Ancient Sword Cult artwork and tracklisting:

"Death Undone"

"Mountain View"

"Sorcerer’s Gate"

"To Rival The Sun"

"Aeolia (Unbreakable Bronze)"

Pre-order Ancient Sword Cult on Cassette or CD now at this location.

Writhen Hilt is:

David Kuri – vocals, guitar

Jendrik Seiler – guitar

Steffen Kurth – bass

Lauritz Jilge – drums, vocals

For further details, visit Writhen Hilt on Facebook.