X JAPAN Founder's YOSHIKI: Under The Sky Music Documentary Available For Digital Streaming In 2024; Official Trailer Streaming

A List Media Entertainment and Magnolia Pictures Home Entertainment today announced their partnership to distribute the evocative new music documentary, Yoshiki: Under The Sky on digital on demand in North America following the success of the global theatrical release of Yoshiki's directorial debut, which has been released in over 130 cinemas in Japan, Europe, and the United States to date. The documentary feature will stream on a major platform in early 2024.

Yoshiki: Under The Sky gathers an extraordinary collection of international artists for an emotional journey through the pain of losing loved ones and uniting globally through the healing power of music. Shot in Germany, Beijing, Tokyo, and LA, the film features interviews and performances from The Chainsmokers (USA), St. Vincent (USA), Scorpions (Germany), Sarah Brightman (UK), Nicole Scherzinger (USA), HYDE (Japan), SUGIZO (Japan), SixTONES (Japan), Jane Zhang (China), and Lindsey Stirling (USA), as it crosses international borders and celebrates an array of diverse voices coming together at a time of universal upheaval.

The film is produced by Emmy Award winner Sid Ganis (Iron Man, Akeelah and the Bee, The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark), Emmy Award winner Mark Ritchie (Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, The Big Steppers Tour: Live from Paris), along with consulting producer Stephen Kijak (WE ARE X, Stones in Exile, Scott Walker: 30 Century Man) and directed by Yoshiki – composer, drummer, pianist, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars. The project is the artist’s first feature film as director and was conceived during the pandemic when musicians could not connect with their fans.

Yoshiki was recently profiled in TIME magazine and in September 2023 became the first Japanese artist in almost 100 years to be honored with a handprint and footprint ceremony at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood since the tradition began in 1927. Amongst Yoshiki’s long list of accolades in music, fashion, and film, he has composed a concerto for the Emperor of Japan; was the first Japanese man on the cover of Vogue Japan; was chosen to be the first living person to have a Hello Kitty doll named after him, called 'Yoshikitty', and has received international recognition for his continued philanthropic efforts.

In October 2023, Yoshiki headlined a sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City, after dazzling audiences and receiving standing ovations at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Tokyo Garden Theater, and Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This marks the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all of these historic venues.

Check out the official trailer for Yoshiki: Under The Sky below.

Yoshiki comments: "Magnolia Pictures has been a fantastic distribution partner, and I am thrilled that more people will now have the opportunity to experience this celebration of music featuring so many talented artists from across the globe. The message of this film is that, as humans, we are all here to support each other, not hate each other. I would like people to watch this film to realize why we’re here. We are supposed to spread our love."

Theatrical release dates for France, Germany and New York were recently announced as part of the global rollout following the launch of Yoshiki: Under The Sky in the UK, North America, and the film’s immensely successful run in Japan where it screened in over 100 theaters through Toho Cinemas.

It premiered in the UK on December 1st and France on December 7th. The film premeiers in Germany today (December 8th) with a special in-person Q&A with Yoshiki, and in New York City on December 10th, also with a special in-person Q&A.

More international dates will be announced soon. Go to this location for ticket information and further details.